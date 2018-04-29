Dealer.com Advertising Solution Now Available Directly Through Cox Automotive Canada

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 29, 2018 /CNW/ - Effective today, Dealer.com Advertising solution is now available directly through Cox Automotive Canada, which will enable the organization to launch the full capability of the platform in the Canadian market.

A true pioneer of digital marketing in the automotive space, Dealer.com allows car dealers to automatically connect their vehicles with the most likely buyers, track and monitor ROI in real-time across their complete program, and execute any strategy, at scale, adapting as the situation requires.

As the industry's leading digital advertising solution, Dealer.com has a proven performance record that can increase and enhance a dealer's success by widening their reach and driving the most relevant traffic to the dealership's website.

Powered by a complete, connected, and secure digital advertising solution, Dealer.com benefits include:

Unmatched Coverage, Reach, and Data Dealer.com leverages the reach and data of Cox Automotive, which touches 75% of all vehicle transactions in North America , and unique integrations with Cox Automotive brands such as Dealertrack and VinSolutions.

Dealer.com leverages the reach and data of Cox Automotive, which touches 75% of all vehicle transactions in , and unique integrations with Cox Automotive brands such as Dealertrack and VinSolutions. Intelligently Aligned to Your Strategy Dealer.com has a full suite of digital marketing offerings (websites, digital retailing, managed services, etc.) that provide dealers with aligned campaigns and creative elements that facilitate a cohesive shopping experience.

Dealer.com has a full suite of digital marketing offerings (websites, digital retailing, managed services, etc.) that provide dealers with aligned campaigns and creative elements that facilitate a cohesive shopping experience. Positioned for a Mobile-First World Dealer.com provides a single sign-on platform and on-demand reporting. It also allows you to be present and relevant during moments that matter, with mobile-friendly display ads. Dealer.com also provides expanded text ads, mobile call extensions, price extensions for paid search as well as access to Facebook's extensive mobile traffic volumes.

Dealer.com provides a single sign-on platform and on-demand reporting. It also allows you to be present and relevant during moments that matter, with mobile-friendly display ads. Dealer.com also provides expanded text ads, mobile call extensions, price extensions for paid search as well as access to Facebook's extensive mobile traffic volumes. Designed for automotive Dealer.com has a proprietary in-house managed automotive-specific ad platform that enables our strategists, who are experts in automotive, to optimize ROI for clients.

Dealer.com has a proprietary in-house managed automotive-specific ad platform that enables our strategists, who are experts in automotive, to optimize ROI for clients. A secured, protected investment Dealer.com invests in partnerships with trusted organizations like the Trustworthy Accountability Group (TAG) and White Ops to minimize the risk of a dealer's advertising investments being affected by bot fraud.

"We are very excited to offer our Dealer.com Advertising solution to Canadian dealers through Cox Automotive Canada," said Maria Soklis, President of Cox Automotive Canada. "Localizing our product offering will allow us to continue to enhance the product in a way that best makes sense for our clients."

About Dealer.com Canada

Dealer.com provides an integrated platform of Advertising, Website and Managed Services products which allow OEMs, dealer groups, retailers, and agencies to leverage advanced digital technology and data to better engage and connect with their customers. The company practices a deep commitment to its culture of innovation, with a focus on health and wellness, making it one of the most desirable places to work, and a valuable partner for automotive retailers. In Canada, Dealer.com is managed by Dealertrack Canada. For more information, visit Dealer.com.

About Cox Automotive Canada

Cox Automotive is transforming the way the world buys, sells and owns cars with industry-leading digital marketing, software, financial, wholesale and e-commerce solutions for consumers, dealers, manufacturers and the overall automotive ecosystem worldwide. In Canada, the Cox Automotive family includes Dealer.com®, Dealertrack®, HomeNet®, Manheim®, NextGear Capital®, Ready Logistics®, RMS Automotive®, vAuto®, VinSolutions® & Xtime®, along with a host of other brands in other countries. The global company has 34,000 team members in more than 220 locations and is a partner to more than 50,000 auto dealers, as well as most major automobile manufacturers. Cox Automotive is a subsidiary of 120-year-old Cox Enterprises, Inc., which has revenues exceeding $20 billion and approximately 55,000 employees. Cox Enterprises' other major operating subsidiaries include Cox Communications and Cox Media Group. For more information about Cox Automotive Canada, visit coxautoinc.ca.

SOURCE Cox Automotive Canada