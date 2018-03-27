<
27.03.2018 20:15:01

Dassault Aviation: The exercise by Qatar of the option for 12 additional Rafale becomes effective

The exercise by Qatar of the option for 12 additional Rafale becomes effective

Saint-Cloud, 27 March 2018 - The exercise of the option for the purchase of 12 additional Rafale fighters for Qatar comes into effect today.

This option was exercised on 7 December 2017 at Doha in the presence of the President of the French Republic, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, and his Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

It followed the contract signed on 4 May 2015 between the State of Qatar and Dassault Aviation for the acquisition of 24 Rafale aircraft.

Once these two batches have been delivered, the Qatar Emiri Air Force will operate 36 Rafale fighters.

Dassault Aviation and its partners thank the Qatari Authorities for having given them this renewed opportunity to comfort 40 years of outstanding cooperation between the French aviation industry and the Qatar Emiri Air Force.

*   *   *

About Dassault Aviation :
With over 10,000 military and civil aircraft delivered in more than 90 countries over the last century, Dassault Aviation has built up expertise recognized worldwide in the design, development, sale and support of all types of aircraft, ranging from the Rafale fighter, to the high-end Falcon family of business jets and military drones. In 2017, Dassault Aviation reported revenues of €4.8 billion. The company has 11,400 employees.


https://www.dassault-aviation.com/en/
Twitter : @Dassault_OnAir

Press Contacts :

Corporate Communications
Stéphane Fort
Mathieu Durand
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 86 90
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 85 88
stephane.fort@dassault-aviation.com
mathieu.durand@dassault-aviation.com

Defense Communications
Nathalie Bakhos
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 11 92 75
nathalie-beatrice.bakhos@dassault-aviation.com

For high-definition photos:
http://mediaprophoto.dassault-aviation.com/

For high-definition videos:
http://mediaprovideo.dassault-aviation.com/

*   *   *



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Dassault Aviation via Globenewswire

