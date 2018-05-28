|
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21
28 May 2018
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21
On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Total, latest announcement
|12,559,000
|2,907,021,500
|21 May 2018
|22 May 2018
|190,000
|216.74
|41,180,600
|23 May 2018
|195,000
|216.29
|42,176,550
|24 May 2018
|200,000
|215.30
|43,060,000
|25 May 2018
|210,000
|212.98
|44,725,800
|Total accumulated over week 21
|795,000
|171,142,950
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|13,354,000
|3,078,164,450
With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,950,869 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.78% of Danske Bank A/S share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
