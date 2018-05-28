<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 09:49:35

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21

Company announcement

 

 

 

 

Company announcement No. 35/2018		   Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95

 

 

28 May 2018

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 21

On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 21:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Total, latest announcement 12,559,000    2,907,021,500 
21 May 2018   
22 May 2018 190,000  216.74 41,180,600 
23 May 2018 195,000  216.29 42,176,550 
24 May 2018 200,000  215.30 43,060,000 
25 May 2018 210,000  212.98 44,725,800 
Total accumulated over week 21 795,000   171,142,950 
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 13,354,000    3,078,164,450 

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,950,869 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.78% of Danske Bank A/S share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. 

Danske Bank              

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00

 

Attachments

Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
25.05.18
Trump sorgt weiter für Unruhe an den Märkten
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

24.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Südkoreas Wirtschaft beschleunigt Wachstum
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank) 34.40 0.00% Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
SMI fester - DAX im Plus
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI fester - DAX im Plus
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich zum Handelsstart in die neue Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB