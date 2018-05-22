Company announcement



















Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Total, latest announcement 11,569,000 2,694,052,400 14 May 2018 195,000 214.47 41,821,650 15 May 2018 200,000 215.03 43,006,000 16 May 2018 200,000 213.56 42,712,000 17 May 2018 195,000 216.11 42,141,450 18 May 2018 200,000 216.44 43,288,000 Total accumulated over week 20 990,000 212,969,100 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 12,559,000 2,907,021,500

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,024,619 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.68% of Danske Bank A/S share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

