22.05.2018 10:03:11

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

Company announcement

 

 

 

 

Company announcement No. 34/2018		 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95

 

 

22 May 2018

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20

On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Total, latest announcement 11,569,000    2,694,052,400 
14 May 2018 195,000  214.47 41,821,650 
15 May 2018 200,000  215.03 43,006,000 
16 May 2018 200,000  213.56 42,712,000 
17 May 2018 195,000  216.11 42,141,450 
18 May 2018 200,000  216.44 43,288,000 
Total accumulated over week 20 990,000   212,969,100 
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 12,559,000    2,907,021,500 

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,024,619 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.68% of Danske Bank A/S share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. 

Danske Bank              

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


