|
22.05.2018 10:03:11
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20
|Company announcement
Company announcement No. 34/2018
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
22 May 2018
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 20
On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 20:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Total, latest announcement
|11,569,000
|2,694,052,400
|14 May 2018
|195,000
|214.47
|41,821,650
|15 May 2018
|200,000
|215.03
|43,006,000
|16 May 2018
|200,000
|213.56
|42,712,000
|17 May 2018
|195,000
|216.11
|42,141,450
|18 May 2018
|200,000
|216.44
|43,288,000
|Total accumulated over week 20
|990,000
|212,969,100
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|12,559,000
|2,907,021,500
With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 15,024,619 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 1.68% of Danske Bank A/S share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Attachments
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
SMI etwas fester -- DAX unentschlossen
Börse aktuell - Live Ticker
Am Dienstag weist der heimische Aktienmarkt positive Vorzeichen aus.
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}