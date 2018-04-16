Company announcement



















16 April 2018

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:

Number

of shares VWAP

DKK Gross value

DKK Total, latest announcement 7,516,000 1,800,263,380 9 April 2018 180,000 224.61 40,429,800 10 April 2018 178,000 224.50 39,961,000 11 April 2018 185,000 221.63 41,001,550 12 April 2018 175,000 221.32 38,731,000 13 April 2018 177,000 222.70 39,417,900 Total accumulated over week 15 895,000 199,541,250 Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,411,000 1,999,804,630

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 51,888,183 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.54% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00




