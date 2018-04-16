<
16.04.2018 10:10:00

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

Company announcement

 

 

 

 

Company announcement No. 25/2018		 Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95

 

 

16 April 2018

Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15

On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:

 Number
of shares		VWAP
DKK		Gross value
DKK
Total, latest announcement 7,516,000    1,800,263,380 
9 April 2018 180,000  224.61 40,429,800 
10 April 2018 178,000  224.50 39,961,000 
11 April 2018 185,000  221.63 41,001,550 
12 April 2018 175,000  221.32 38,731,000 
13 April 2018 177,000  222.70 39,417,900 
Total accumulated over week 15 895,000   199,541,250 
Total accumulated during the share buyback programme 8,411,000    1,999,804,630 

With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 51,888,183 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.54% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.

We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. 

Danske Bank              

Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00


