|
16.04.2018 10:10:00
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15
|Company announcement
Company announcement No. 25/2018
|Group Communications
Holmens Kanal 2 – 12
DK-1092 København K
Tel. +45 45 14 56 95
16 April 2018
Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 15
On 2 February 2018, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation”). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 85 million shares, will be made in the period from 5 February 2018 to 1 February 2019, at the latest.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 15:
|Number
of shares
|VWAP
DKK
|Gross value
DKK
|Total, latest announcement
|7,516,000
|1,800,263,380
|9 April 2018
|180,000
|224.61
|40,429,800
|10 April 2018
|178,000
|224.50
|39,961,000
|11 April 2018
|185,000
|221.63
|41,001,550
|12 April 2018
|175,000
|221.32
|38,731,000
|13 April 2018
|177,000
|222.70
|39,417,900
|Total accumulated over week 15
|895,000
|199,541,250
|Total accumulated during the share buyback programme
|8,411,000
|1,999,804,630
With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 51,888,183 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 5.54% of Danske Bank A/S’ share capital.
We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commission’s delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Danske Bank
Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00
Nachrichten zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Danske Bank A/S (Den Danske Bank)mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}