Danaos Corporation Announces Availability of its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

ATHENS, Greece, April 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Danaos Corporation (NYSE: DAC), one of the world's largest independent owners of containerships, announced today that its Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2017 has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and can be accessed on the Company's website, www.danaos.com.

Alternatively, shareholders may also request a hard copy of the complete audited financial statements, free of charge, by contacting the Company using the contact details provided at the end of this press release.

About Danaos Corporation

Danaos Corporation is one of the largest independent owners of modern, large-size containerships. Our current fleet of 59 containerships aggregating 352,600 TEUs, including four vessels owned jointly with Gemini Shipholdings Corporation, is predominantly chartered to many of the world's largest liner companies on fixed-rate, long-term charters. Our long track record of success is predicated on our efficient and rigorous operational standards and environmental controls. Danaos Corporation's shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "DAC".

