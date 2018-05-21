<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
21.05.2018 12:00:00

Dan Henry Elected Chairman of 3PEA International

3PEA International, Inc. (OTCQB:TPNL), a vertically integrated provider of innovative prepaid card programs and processing services for corporate, consumer and government applications, has announced that Dan Henry has been elected Chairman of the Board. Mark Newcomer, Co-Founder of the Company, served as Chairman since 2006. Mr. Newcomer will assume the role of Vice Chairman and continue in his role as President and Chief Executive Officer.

Henry previously served as CEO of Netspend, now a TSYS company, a leading provider of prepaid debit cards and commercial prepaid card solutions, and served as President and COO at Euronet Worldwide, which he co-founded. Henry was appointed to the role of non-executive independent director of 3PEA earlier this month.

"Dan is the right person to assume the leadership role for our Board of Directors at this dynamic juncture in our business. He brings unique strategic vision and a strong skill set to the role,” said Mark Newcomer, Chief Executive Officer, 3PEA International. "Dan’s deep and diverse experience and judgment are invaluable, and we have tremendous confidence in his ability to navigate the market and create long-term value for our shareholders.”

"I am honored to be named Chairman of 3PEA and am grateful for the support of our exceptional directors,” commented Henry. "This is an exciting time in the industry, and 3PEA is well-positioned for further growth as we will continue to look for ways to transform, initiate solutions and produce positive results.”

An innovator in the field of financial technology with extensive industry expertise, Dan is a long-time champion for the underbanked and a passionate pioneer in the prepaid space. With over two decades as an entrepreneur in the industry, he is a successful payments professional who has spearheaded, built and operated two payments companies. Each one became publicly traded, and exceeded $1 billion USD in value.

About 3PEA International

3Pea International (OTCQB:TPNL) is an experienced and trusted prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has managed millions of prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. Through its PaySign brand, 3PEA conceptualizes, develops and manages payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. 3PEA’s corporate incentive prepaid cards are changing the way corporations reward, motivate, and engage their current and potential customers, employees, and agents. 3PEA’s customizable prepaid solutions offer significant cost savings while improving brand recognition and customer loyalty. 3PEA’s customers include healthcare companies, major pharmaceutical companies, large multinationals, prestigious universities, and social media companies. PaySign is a registered trademark of 3PEA Technologies, Inc. in the United States and other countries. For more information visit us at www.3pea.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of Rule 175 under the Securities Act of 1933 and Rule 3b-6 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and are subject to the safe harbor created by those rules. All statements, other than statements of fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding potential future plans and objectives of the companies, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There is no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially. 3PEA undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any statements in this release, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Nachrichten zu 3Pea International Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu 3Pea International Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
18.05.18
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
18.05.18
SMI weiter auf Richtungssuche
14.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

17.05.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Schwellenländer-Aktien mit leichtem Gewinn
30.04.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

3Pea International Inc 1.49 3.47% 3Pea International Inc

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Kursziele fallen: Analysten nehmen die Deutsche Bank-Aktie ins Visier
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
Crash-Gefahr: Milliardär legt die Hälfte seines Vermögens in Gold an
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
Bill Gates: Ich würde den Bitcoin shorten
Deshalb erholt sich der Eurokurs nur vorübergehend
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
Unbeständiges Börsenwetter: Mit diesen Aktien winken trotzdem Gewinne

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich
Am letzten Tag der Handelswoche präsentierten sich die US-Börsen zurückhaltend.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB