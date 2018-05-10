10.05.2018 17:43:00

DSAT Hosts Toronto's Sixth Annual Buddy Walk®

TORONTO, May 10, 2018 /CNW/ - Down Syndrome Association of Toronto ("DSAT"), a registered Canadian charity, will host Toronto's 6th Annual Buddy Walk® on Saturday, May 12th, 2018 in an effort to raise awareness for Toronto's Down syndrome community. This much-anticipated annual event is a 3 km walk alongside Ashbridges Bay boardwalk located at Coxwell Avenue and Lake Shore Boulevard East, followed by a celebration with food prizes and a fun social gathering with special host Jennifer Valentyne of Q107. The event kicks off at 10:00 AM EST, with the walk commencing at 11:00 AM EST

Proud sponsors supporting this year's event include:

Platinum Sponsors –  BMO Financial Group and CIBC
Gold Sponsors – Boardwalk Place and Leon's
Community Media Sponsor – Metroland Media

To register, please visit www.dsat.ca. All attendees are encouraged to register online and sign the waiver.

About the Buddy Walk®
Developed by the National Down Syndrome Association (NDSS) in 1995, the Buddy Walk® promotes awareness and inclusion for people with Down syndrome. It also aims to raise funds for education, research, advocacy and community based programs. The Buddy Walk® is the world's most widely recognized public awareness program for the Down syndrome community.

About DSAT
DSAT is a non-profit registered charitable organization established in 1987, consisting of passionate volunteer parents, siblings, friends and citizens who are devoted to improving the potential of people with Down syndrome. DSAT is a proud leader for raising awareness, equality and opportunity for people with Down syndrome.

DSAT receives no government funding and relies on private donations to provide valuable programming for our community. Funds raised support numerous programs, social events and educational seminars for people with Down syndrome and their families.

SOURCE Down Syndrome Association of Toronto

