DNO Tenders for Shares in Faroe Petroleum

4 April 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, announced today that it has engaged Pareto Securities AS to acquire up to 10 percent of the outstanding shares in Faroe Petroleum plc.

Shareholders in Faroe Petroleum are invited to tender shares through a reverse book building process. Tendered shares that are accepted by DNO at its sole discretion will receive one price determined in the reverse book building. DNO reserves the right to close the reverse book building at any time, but no later than 08:00 CET (07:00 BST) on 5 April 2018.

Shareholders who wish to sell their shares should call Pareto's broker desk on +47 22 87 87 50 or +44 207 786 4386.

