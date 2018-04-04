<
04.04.2018 17:37:48

DNO Tenders for Shares in Faroe Petroleum

NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION IN WHOLE OR IN PART TO ANY PERSON LOCATED OR RESIDENT IN THE UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, OR TO ANY U.S. PERSON, OR INTO ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE IT IS UNLAWFUL TO RELEASE, PUBLISH OR DISTRIBUTE THIS DOCUMENT.

4 April 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, announced today that it has engaged Pareto Securities AS to acquire up to 10 percent of the outstanding shares in Faroe Petroleum plc.

Shareholders in Faroe Petroleum are invited to tender shares through a reverse book building process. Tendered shares that are accepted by DNO at its sole discretion will receive one price determined in the reverse book building. DNO reserves the right to close the reverse book building at any time, but no later than 08:00 CET (07:00 BST) on 5 April 2018.

Shareholders who wish to sell their shares should call Pareto's broker desk on +47 22 87 87 50 or +44 207 786 4386.

***

This release does not constitute any offer or solicitation to sell or purchase any securities, and may not be released, published or distributed in the United States of America or any other jurisdiction where such offer, solicitation, release, publication or distribution would be prohibited or require any registration or filing acts or similar.

***

This announcement is directed only at persons (i) having professional experience in matters relating to investments who fall within the definition of 'investment professionals' in Article 19(5) of the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 (Financial Promotion) Order 2005 (the "Order") or (ii) who are high net worth entities falling within Article 49(2) of the Order, and other persons to whom it may otherwise lawfully be communicated (all such persons together being referred to as "relevant persons"). This announcement must not be acted or relied on in the United Kingdom by persons who are not relevant persons.



Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

