Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.03.2018 08:12:42

DNO Reports Payment for Tawke Deliveries

Oslo, 22 March 2018 - DNO ASA, the Norwegian oil and gas operator, today reported receipt of USD 62.46 million from the Kurdistan Regional Government as payment for December 2017 crude oil deliveries to the export market from the Tawke license. The funds will be shared by DNO and partner Genel Energy plc pro-rata to the companies' interests in the license.

DNO operates and has a 75 percent interest in the Tawke license, which contains the Tawke and Peshkabir fields. Combined production from the two fields in December averaged 109,903 barrels of oil per day.

--

For further information, please contact:
Media: media@dno.no
Investors: investor.relations@dno.no
Tel: +47 911 57 197

--

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator focused on the Middle East-North Africa region and the North Sea. Founded in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the Company holds stakes in onshore and offshore licenses at various stages of exploration, development and production in the Kurdistan region of Iraq, Norway, Oman, Somaliland, Tunisia, the United Kingdom and Yemen.

--

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: DNO ASA via Globenewswire

Nachrichten zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Nachrichten

Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu DNO International ASA (A)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:46
SMI tendiert weiter abwärts
21.03.18
Ölpreise steigen gegen den Trend
21.03.18
Vontobel: Straumann: ein unentdecktes Schweizer Potenzial?
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

DNO International ASA (A) 1.46 -1.02% DNO International ASA (A)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Warren Buffett auf Einkaufstour: Übernimmt er diesen Konzern?
Fed hebt Leitzins an: Wall Street schliesst letztendlich im Minus
Wieso der Euro zum Franken am späten Montag an Wert gewinnt
Vor US-Leitzinsentscheid: SMI schliesst im Minus -- DAX wenig bewegt
Asmallworld mit erfolgreichem Debüt an der Schweizer Börse
Zur Rose-Aktie schliesst schwach: Zur Rose schreibt 2017 rote Zahlen
Evolva-Aktie schiesst hoch: Deutliches Plus bei Produktumsatz 2018 erwartet
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Darum bewegt sich der Euro zum Franken kaum

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Verunsicherung an den Märkten: SMI und DAX dürften schwächer eröffnen
Am Donnerstag dürften sich Anleger vorsichtig auf dem Börsenparkett bewegen.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB