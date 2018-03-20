Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
20.03.2018 15:14:16

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: comdirect bank AG

DGAP-AFR: comdirect bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: comdirect bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
comdirect bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

20.03.2018 / 15:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

comdirect bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 German: https://www.comdirect.de/cms/ueberuns/de/investorrelations/hauptversammlung.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018 German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2018 German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications


20.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: comdirect bank AG
Pascalkehre 15
25451 Quickborn
Germany
Internet: www.comdirect.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

666265  20.03.2018 

