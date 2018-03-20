DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: comdirect bank AG

DGAP-AFR: comdirect bank
AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: comdirect bank AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
comdirect bank AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
20.03.2018 / 15:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
comdirect bank AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
German: https://www.comdirect.de/cms/ueberuns/de/investorrelations/hauptversammlung.html
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 26, 2018
German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen
English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 01, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 01, 2018
German: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publikationen
English: http://www.comdirect.de/ir/publications
20.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|comdirect bank AG
|
|Pascalkehre 15
|
|25451 Quickborn
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.comdirect.de
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
666265 20.03.2018