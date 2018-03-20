|
20.03.2018 23:12:46
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: artnet AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: artnet AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
artnet AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 23, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 23, 2018 German: http://www.artnet.de/investor-relations/gesch%C3%A4ftsberichte English: http://www.artnet.com/investor-relations/annual-reports
20.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|artnet AG
|Oranienstraße 164
|10969 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.artnet.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
666529 20.03.2018
