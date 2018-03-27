<
27.03.2018 18:48:36

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: ad pepper media International N.V.

DGAP-AFR: ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V.: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

27.03.2018 / 18:48
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 English: https://adpeppergroup.com/publikationen/#finanzberichte


27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: ad pepper media International N.V.
Frankenstrasse 150 C
90461 Nuremberg
Germany
Internet: www.adpeppergroup.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

669583  27.03.2018 

Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte im Dienstagshandel deutlich zulegen.

