27.03.2018 18:48:36
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: ad pepper media International N.V.
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: ad pepper media International N.V. / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
ad pepper media International N.V. hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 English: https://adpeppergroup.com/publikationen/#finanzberichte
27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|ad pepper media International N.V.
|Frankenstrasse 150 C
|90461 Nuremberg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.adpeppergroup.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
669583 27.03.2018
