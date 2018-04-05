<
05.04.2018 17:16:11

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Wirecard AG

DGAP-AFR: Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wirecard AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.04.2018 / 17:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018 German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte English: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports


05.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Wirecard AG
Einsteinring 35
85609 Aschheim b. München
Germany
Internet: www.wirecard.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671859  05.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=671859&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

