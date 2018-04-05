|
05.04.2018 17:16:11
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Wirecard AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Wirecard AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Wirecard AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018 German: http://ir.wirecard.de/finanzberichte English: http://ir.wirecard.com/financialreports
05.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Wirecard AG
|Einsteinring 35
|85609 Aschheim b. München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.wirecard.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
671859 05.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Wirecard AGmehr Nachrichten
|
17:16
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
17:16
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
04.04.18
|DGAP-News: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
04.04.18
|DGAP-News: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
26.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
|
23.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Wirecard AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Wirecard AGmehr Analysen
|12:33
|Wirecard buy
|UBS AG
|10:04
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07:30
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.18
|Wirecard buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.18
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:33
|Wirecard buy
|UBS AG
|10:04
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07:30
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.18
|Wirecard buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.18
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12:33
|Wirecard buy
|UBS AG
|10:04
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07:30
|Wirecard Conviction Buy List
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|23.03.18
|Wirecard buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|15.03.18
|Wirecard buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.01.18
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.01.18
|Wirecard Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|13.12.16
|Wirecard Underperform
|Macquarie Research
|17.11.16
|Wirecard Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|05.10.16
|Wirecard Underperform
|Credit Suisse Group
|16.02.18
|Wirecard Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|25.01.18
|Wirecard Neutral
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|18.12.17
|Wirecard neutral
|Morgan Stanley
|13.12.17
|Wirecard Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|22.11.17
|Wirecard neutral
|Independent Research GmbH
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}