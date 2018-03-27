|
27.03.2018 15:32:11
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017/2018:
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: February 08, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: February 08, 2018 German: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/
27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG
|Ritterstraße 23 (Oelßners Hof)
|04109 Leipzig
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.verbio.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
669457 27.03.2018
Nachrichten zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Nachrichten
|
15:32
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
15:32
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
15:27
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
15:27
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
15:22
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
15:22
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
14:57
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
|
14:57
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}