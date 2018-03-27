DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



27.03.2018 / 15:32

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





VERBIO Vereinigte BioEnergie AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed for the business year 2017/2018: Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: February 08, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: February 08, 2018 German: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.verbio.de/investor-relations/aktuelles-publikationen/finanzberichte/

27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

