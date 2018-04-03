DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Tele Columbus AG

DGAP-AFR: Tele Columbus
AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tele Columbus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tele Columbus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
03.04.2018 / 14:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Tele Columbus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018
German: https://www.telecolumbus.com/investor-relations/abschluesse-und-quartalsmitteilungen/
English: https://www.telecolumbus.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements-and-quarterly-releases/
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 10, 2018
German: https://www.telecolumbus.com/investor-relations/abschluesse-und-quartalsmitteilungen/
English: https://www.telecolumbus.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements-and-quarterly-releases/
03.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Tele Columbus AG
|
|Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
|
|10553 Berlin
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.telecolumbus.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
671019 03.04.2018