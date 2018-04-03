<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
03.04.2018 14:29:06

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Tele Columbus AG

DGAP-AFR: Tele Columbus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Tele Columbus AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Tele Columbus AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.04.2018 / 14:29
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Tele Columbus AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018 German: https://www.telecolumbus.com/investor-relations/abschluesse-und-quartalsmitteilungen/ English: https://www.telecolumbus.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements-and-quarterly-releases/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 10, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 10, 2018 German: https://www.telecolumbus.com/investor-relations/abschluesse-und-quartalsmitteilungen/ English: https://www.telecolumbus.com/en/investor-relations/financial-statements-and-quarterly-releases/


03.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Tele Columbus AG
Kaiserin-Augusta-Allee 108
10553 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.telecolumbus.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671019  03.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=671019&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Tele Columbus AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Tele Columbus AGmehr Analysen

09:42 Tele Columbus overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
09:28 Tele Columbus buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.03.18 Tele Columbus buy Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
29.03.18 Tele Columbus overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
22.03.18 Tele Columbus overweight Barclays Capital

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

12:46
Gold kommt mit Schwung aus der Osterpause
11:03
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:41
Vontobel: derimail - Dürfen wir Ihnen drei "attraktive Schweden" vorstellen?
08:36
SMI vor leichterem Start in den April
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

29.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Indiens Wachstum schlägt die Erwartungen
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Tele Columbus AG 9.90 -2.85% Tele Columbus AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Hedgefonds-Manager John Thompson: Tesla steht kurz vor dem Bankrott
SMI deutlich leichter -- Chinas Strafzölle belasten DAX
Roche erhält für Alecensa in der Schweiz Zulassung bei Lungenkrebs - Aktie im Minus
Vontobel: Mit 90% Kapitalschutz in den SMI® investieren
UBS Keyinvest Daily Markets: Roche - Chance auf einen kleinen Boden
Warum Warren Buffett sein erfolgreichstes Investment als "grössten Fehler" bezeichnet
Nach Flammenwerfern: Elon Musk verkauft jetzt Steine
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Fast die Hälfte aller Tesla Model 3-Teile sind angeblich mangelhaft
Trader wetten vermehrt gegen Tesla-Anleihen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI deutlich leichter -- Chinas Strafzölle belasten DAX
Der Schweizer Aktienmarkt ist nach Ostern schwach in die verkürzte Börsenwoche gestartet.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB