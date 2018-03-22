Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
22.03.2018 00:00:01

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG

DGAP-AFR: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

22.03.2018 / 00:00
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html


22.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
Salzgrund 67
74076 Heilbronn
Germany
Internet: www.salzwerke.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665975  22.03.2018 

