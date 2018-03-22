|
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.salzwerke.de/de/investor-relations/finanzberichte/geschaeftsberichte.html
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Südwestdeutsche Salzwerke AG
|Salzgrund 67
|74076 Heilbronn
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzwerke.de
