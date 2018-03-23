|
23.03.2018 15:37:16
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SMT Scharf AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMT Scharf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf English: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_-_Group_Financial_Report_2017_180329.pdf
