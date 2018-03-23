Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
23.03.2018 15:37:16

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SMT Scharf AG

DGAP-AFR: SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: SMT Scharf AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

23.03.2018 / 15:37
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG__Jahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf English: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_-_Annual_financial_report_2017_180329.pdf

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf English: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_-_Group_Financial_Report_2017_180329.pdf


23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SMT Scharf AG
Römerstrasse 104
59075 Hamm
Germany
Internet: www.smtscharf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

668241  23.03.2018 

