DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: SMT Scharf AG

SMT Scharf AG

SMT Scharf AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.03.2018 / 15:37

23.03.2018

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





SMT Scharf AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be

disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG__Jahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf English: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_-_Annual_financial_report_2017_180329.pdf Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_Konzernjahresfinanzbericht_2017_180329.pdf English: https://smtscharf.com/cms/upload/IR_PDF/2018/SMT_Scharf_AG_-_Group_Financial_Report_2017_180329.pdf

