DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.03.2018 / 12:51

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall

be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/finanzberichtag Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/geschaeftsbericht English: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annualreport Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018 German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/zwischenberichte English: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/interimreports

16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.dgap.de

