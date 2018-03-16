DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

DGAP-AFR: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
16.03.2018 / 12:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG hereby announces that the following financial reports
shall
be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/finanzberichtag
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018
German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/geschaeftsbericht
English: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annualreport
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018
German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/zwischenberichte
English: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/interimreports
16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
|Salzburger Leite 1
|97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com
