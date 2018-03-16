Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
16.03.2018 12:51:31

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG

DGAP-AFR: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2018 / 12:51
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall
be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/finanzberichtag

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 29, 2018 German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/geschaeftsbericht English: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/annualreport

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 02, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 02, 2018 German: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/zwischenberichte English: http://www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com/interimreports


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: RHÖN-KLINIKUM AG
Salzburger Leite 1
97616 Bad Neustadt a.d.Saale
Germany
Internet: www.rhoen-klinikum-ag.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665009  16.03.2018 

