11.04.2018 08:26:37

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG

DGAP-AFR: PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PEH Wertpapier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

11.04.2018 / 08:26
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PEH Wertpapier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 22, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 20, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.


11.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: PEH Wertpapier AG
Bettinastr. 57 - 59
60325 Frankfurt
Germany
Internet: www.peh.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

673299  11.04.2018 

