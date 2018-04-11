DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PEH Wertpapier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

PEH Wertpapier AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



11.04.2018 / 08:26

Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PEH Wertpapier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 22, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 20, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.