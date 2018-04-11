|
11.04.2018 08:26:37
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: PEH Wertpapier AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
PEH Wertpapier AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: May 22, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year Date of disclosure / German: November 20, 2018 German: http://www.peh.de/investor-relations/finanzberichte.
11.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PEH Wertpapier AG
|Bettinastr. 57 - 59
|60325 Frankfurt
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.peh.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
673299 11.04.2018
Nachrichten zu PEH Wertpapier AGmehr Nachrichten
|
08:26
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
08:26
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
08:20
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
08:20
|DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
00:15
|DGAP-News: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
03.04.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
05.02.18
|DGAP-Ad hoc: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
|
19.11.17
|DGAP-News: PEH Wertpapier AG (EQS Group)
Analysen zu PEH Wertpapier AGmehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}