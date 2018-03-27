|
27.03.2018 16:46:36
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: NorCom AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NorCom Information Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018 German: https://www.norcom.de/finanzberichte English: https://www.norcom.de/finanzberichte
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|NorCom Information Technology AG
|Gabelsbergerstraße 4
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.norcom.de
