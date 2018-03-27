<
27.03.2018 16:46:36

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: NorCom AG

DGAP-AFR: NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: NorCom Information Technology AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
NorCom Information Technology AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements

27.03.2018 / 16:46
Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NorCom Information Technology AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year Date of disclosure / German: April 30, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 30, 2018 German: https://www.norcom.de/finanzberichte English: https://www.norcom.de/finanzberichte


27.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: NorCom Information Technology AG
Gabelsbergerstraße 4
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.norcom.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

669517  27.03.2018 

