14.03.2018 18:16:51

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG

DGAP-AFR: EVOTEC AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2018 / 18:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018 German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018 German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018 German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Evotec AG
Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
22419 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.evotec.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664269  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664269&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

