DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EVOTEC AG

DGAP-AFR: EVOTEC
AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Evotec AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Evotec AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
14.03.2018 / 18:16
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Evotec AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be
disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: March 28, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: March 28, 2018
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 09, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 09, 2018
German: https://www.evotec.com/finanzberichte
English: https://www.evotec.com/financial-reports
14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Evotec AG
|
|Manfred Eigen Campus / Essener Bogen 7
|
|22419 Hamburg
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.evotec.com
|
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
664269 14.03.2018