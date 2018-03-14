Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
14.03.2018 09:14:51

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.)

DGAP-AFR: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

14.03.2018 / 09:14
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018 German: http://www.eurokai.de
English: http://www.eurokai.de

Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 German: http://www.eurokai.de
English: http://www.eurokai.de


14.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1
21129 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.eurokai.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663891  14.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663891&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.)mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.)mehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:12
S&P 500 – Erholung beendet?
08:34
SMI droht Ungemach
13.03.18
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Qualität die rentiert: 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf ABB, LafargeHolcim, Logitech und Lonza
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Auch in Europa rückt die geldpolitische Wende näher
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.) 41.70 -0.71% EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.)

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

US-Börsen schliessen mit Verlusten
SMI schliesst mit kräftigem Verlust -- DAX bricht ein
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht
Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Grosse Umstrukturierung im Londoner Billionen-Dollar-Gold-Club
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Galenica-Aktie gefragt: Nach Ergebnisplus liegt Dividende bei 1,65 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Darum zeigen sich der Euro und Franken kaum verändert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI und DAX fester
Am Mittwoch kann der heimische Aktienmarkt im frühen Handel zulegen, nachdem er sich zunächst auf Richtungssuche begab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB