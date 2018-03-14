DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.)

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



14.03.2018 / 09:14

EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018 German: http://www.eurokai.de

English: http://www.eurokai.de Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2) Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018 German: http://www.eurokai.de

English: http://www.eurokai.de

