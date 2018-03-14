|
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: EUROKAI KGaA (Vz.)
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 25, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 25, 2018
German: http://www.eurokai.de
Report: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Date of disclosure / German: August 29, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: August 29, 2018
German: http://www.eurokai.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|EUROKAI GmbH & Co. KGaA
|Kurt-Eckelmann-Straße 1
|21129 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.eurokai.de
