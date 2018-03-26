Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
26.03.2018 11:39:57

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Dierig Holding AG

DGAP-AFR: Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dierig Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dierig Holding AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

26.03.2018 / 11:39
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: https://www.dierig.de/konzernberichte.htm

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: https://www.dierig.de/konzernberichte.htm


26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Dierig Holding AG
Kirchbergstraße 23
86157 Augsburg
Germany
Internet: www.dierig.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

668623  26.03.2018 

