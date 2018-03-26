|
26.03.2018 11:39:57
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Dierig Holding AG
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Dierig Holding AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Dierig Holding AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 29, 2018 German: https://www.dierig.de/konzernberichte.htm
26.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Dierig Holding AG
|Kirchbergstraße 23
|86157 Augsburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.dierig.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
668623 26.03.2018
