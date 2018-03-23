DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Constantin AG (Constantin Medien)

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Constantin Medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Constantin Medien AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



23.03.2018 / 19:06

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42 English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42 Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42 English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42

