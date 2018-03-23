|
23.03.2018 19:06:56
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Constantin AG (Constantin Medien)
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Constantin Medien AG / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42 English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42
23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Constantin Medien AG
|Münchener Straße 101 g
|85737 Ismaning
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.constantin-medien.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
668381 23.03.2018
