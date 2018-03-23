Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
23.03.2018 19:06:56

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Constantin AG (Constantin Medien)

23.03.2018 / 19:06
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Constantin Medien AG hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42 English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 26, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 20, 2018 German: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100177&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42 English: http://www.constantin-medien.de/dasat/index.php?cid=100274&sid=82bb76dd6ef0a4404118110241803a42


23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Constantin Medien AG
Münchener Straße 101 g
85737 Ismaning
Germany
Internet: http://www.constantin-medien.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

668381  23.03.2018 

Die Angst vor einer Eskalation des Handelskonflikts zwischen den USA und China zog den heimischen Markt auch am Freitag weiter nach unten.

