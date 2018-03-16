DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Bertelsmann

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]



16.03.2018

Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed : Report: Annual financial report

Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/ Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/

