Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
16.03.2018 11:09:46

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Bertelsmann

DGAP-AFR: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

16.03.2018 / 11:09
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report
Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
Carl-Bertelsmann-Straße 270
33311 Gütersloh
Germany
Internet: www.bertelsmann.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

664949  16.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=664949&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:24
Vontobel: derinews-Blog Highlights
09:30
DAX: Erholungsmodus bestätigt
08:32
SMI kann Roche-Dividende kompensieren
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

15.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Kräftige Erholung in Lateinamerika in Sicht
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Netflix-Chef verdient dank Barack Obama in einer Woche mehrere Millionen US-Dollar
SMI und DAX schliessen freundlich
SNB bleibt unverändert expansiv - Franken bleibt "hoch" bewertet
Bitcoin-Kurs fällt unter 8000 US-Dollar
Nach Hackerangriff - Kopfgeld für Hinweise auf Bitcoin-Hacker ausgesetzt
Dufry 2017 mit weiterem Wachstum und Gewinnsprung - Aktie unter Druck
Vifor Pharma hält nach gutem Wachstum 2017 an Zielen für 2020 fest - Aktie konnte zulegen
Aktien Schweiz schliessen im Plus - Roche ex Dividende
Swiss Re erzielt im EVM einen Verlust - Management verdient weniger
Aktien Schweiz: Stimmung trübt sich wieder ein - Dividendenabgang von Roche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI auf Richtungssuche - DAX nach technischen Problemen fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt pendelt im Freitagshandel um die Nulllinie.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB