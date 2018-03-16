|
16.03.2018 11:09:46
DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: Bertelsmann
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report
Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: March 27, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: March 27, 2018 German: https://www.bertelsmann.de/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen/finanzberichte/ English: https://www.bertelsmann.com/investor-relations/financial-publications/financial-reports/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Bertelsmann SE & Co. KGaA
|Carl-Bertelsmann-Straße 270
|33311 Gütersloh
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bertelsmann.de
