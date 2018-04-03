<
03.04.2018 11:03:11

DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: BAUER AG

DGAP-AFR: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

03.04.2018 / 11:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed :

Report: Annual financial report of the group Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2018 Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018 German: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/ English: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/


03.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
BAUER-Straße 1
86529 Schrobenhausen
Germany
Internet: www.bauer.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

670945  03.04.2018 

09.01.18 BAUER Hold Warburg Research
14.11.17 BAUER Hold Kepler Cheuvreux
11.08.17 BAUER buy Kepler Cheuvreux
12.07.17 BAUER buy Kepler Cheuvreux
14.11.16 BAUER Halten Bankhaus Lampe KG

