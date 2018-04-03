DGAP-Vorabbekanntmachung: BAUER AG

DGAP-AFR: BAUER
Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
|
DGAP Preliminary announcement financial reports: BAUER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
03.04.2018 / 11:03
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
BAUER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial
reports shall be disclosed :
Report: Annual financial report of the group
Date of disclosure / German: April 12, 2018
Date of disclosure / English: April 12, 2018
German: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
English: http://www.bauer.de/bauer_group/investor_relations/
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|BAUER Aktiengesellschaft
|
|BAUER-Straße 1
|
|86529 Schrobenhausen
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.bauer.de
|
