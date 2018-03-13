Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
13.03.2018 14:40:36

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: innogy SE

DGAP-PVR: innogy SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: innogy SE
innogy SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.03.2018 / 14:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
E.ON SE Essen
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 March 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0.00 % 76.79 % 76.79 % 555555000
Previous notification n/a % n/a % n/a % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A2AADD2 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 %
Total 0 0.00 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Conclusion of a purchase agreement with conditional consummation 426624685 76.79 %
      Total 426624685 76.79 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
E.ON SE % % %
E.ON Zweiundzwanzigste Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
E.ON Verwaltungs SE % 76.79 % 76.79 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


13.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
Internet: www.innogy.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663605  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663605&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu innogy SEmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu innogy SEmehr Analysen

13:29 innogy Neutral UBS AG
10:15 innogy Hold Commerzbank AG
12.03.18 innogy Hold Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
12.03.18 innogy Halten DZ BANK
12.03.18 innogy Halten Independent Research GmbH

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:43
Vontobel: derimail - Schweizer Qualität die rentiert: 7.5% p.a. Coupon und 50% Sicherheitspuffer auf ABB, LafargeHolcim, Logitech und Lonza
09:02
TecDAX – Doji am Widerstand
08:32
SMI wieder im Dunstkreis der 9.000er-Marke
12.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: US-Steuerreform lässt Unternehmensgewinne sprudeln
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

innogy SE 45.21 0.00% innogy SE

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Blockchain-Projekt in Schweizer Krypto-Stadt sorgt für enorme Unruhe
Sensirion geht am 22. März an die Börse - Preisspanne für IPO bei 28 bis 36 CHF
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Verkauf
Experte: iPhone X ist ein Ladenhüter - Apple braucht 2018 neue Produkte
Aryzta erleidet Gewinnhalbierung im H1 - Aktie unter Druck
US-Börsen schliessen uneinheitlich
SMI schliesst im Plus - DAX konnte uber 12'400-Punkte-Marke steigen
Diese Aktien empfehlen die Experten zum Kauf
Boom der Halbleiterindustrie beflügelt VAT - anhaltend starkes Wachstum erwartet
Geberit-Aktie nach Gewinnrückgang im Minus - Dividende wird erhöht

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Dow steigt wieder
Nach dem Rückschlag für den US-Leitindex zum Wochenstart geht es am Dienstag an der Wall Street wieder aufwärts.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB