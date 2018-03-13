DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: innogy SE

DGAP-PVR: innogy
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: innogy SE
innogy SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
13.03.2018 / 14:40
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
innogy SE
Opernplatz 1
45128 Essen
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|X
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|E.ON SE
|Essen
Germany
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|0.00 %
|76.79 %
|76.79 %
|555555000
|Previous notification
|n/a %
|n/a %
|n/a %
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A2AADD2
|0
|0
|0.00 %
|0.00 %
|Total
|0
|0.00 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
| %
|Total
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|Conclusion of a purchase agreement with conditional consummation
|
|
|
|426624685
|76.79 %
|Total
|426624685
|76.79 %
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|X
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|E.ON SE
| %
| %
| %
|E.ON Zweiundzwanzigste Verwaltungs GmbH
| %
| %
| %
|E.ON Verwaltungs SE
| %
|76.79 %
|76.79 %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
