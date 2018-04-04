Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
04.04.2018 12:25:41
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: TAG Immobilien AG
DGAP-PVR: TAG Immobilien AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TAG Immobilien AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
04.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|TAG Immobilien AG
|Steckelhörn 5
|20457 Hamburg
|Germany
|Internet:
|http://www.tag-ag.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
671329 04.04.2018
Analysen zu TAG Immobilien AGmehr Analysen
|20.03.18
|TAG Immobilien buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|26.02.18
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|26.02.18
|TAG Immobilien buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|23.02.18
|TAG Immobilien Hold
|S&P Capital IQ
|23.02.18
|TAG Immobilien overweight
|Barclays Capital
