Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
15.03.2018 16:29:26
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Salzgitter
DGAP-PVR: Salzgitter AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Salzgitter AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
15.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Salzgitter AG
|Eisenhüttenstraße 99
|38239 Salzgitter
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.salzgitter-ag.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
664731 15.03.2018
Nachrichten zu Salzgittermehr Nachrichten
|
16:29
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Salzgitter (EQS Group)
|
16:29
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Salzgitter (EQS Group)
|
02.03.18
|Furcht vor Handelskrieg: Trumps Strafzölle verschärfen Schwächephase des Dax (Handelsblatt)
|
01.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Salzgitter (EQS Group)
|
01.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Salzgitter (EQS Group)
|
28.02.18
|Schwerindustrie: Salzgitter verdient mehr (N-TV)
|
28.02.18
|Salzgitter-Aktie schwächer: Salzgitter verdient auch unter dem Strich deutlich mehr (Dow Jones)
|
28.02.18
|Blitzanalyse: Salzgitter vervierfacht den Gewinn (Handelsblatt)
Analysen zu Salzgittermehr Analysen
|09.03.18
|Salzgitter Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.03.18
|Salzgitter Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.03.18
|Salzgitter kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|02.03.18
|Salzgitter buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.02.18
|Salzgitter Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|09.03.18
|Salzgitter Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|05.03.18
|Salzgitter Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|05.03.18
|Salzgitter kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|02.03.18
|Salzgitter buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.02.18
|Salzgitter Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|05.03.18
|Salzgitter kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|02.03.18
|Salzgitter buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|08.02.18
|Salzgitter buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|01.02.18
|Salzgitter kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|30.01.18
|Salzgitter kaufen
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|05.03.18
|Salzgitter Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|20.02.18
|Salzgitter Underperform
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
|05.02.18
|Salzgitter Underweight
|Barclays Capital
|30.01.18
|Salzgitter Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|30.01.18
|Salzgitter Verkaufen
|DZ BANK
|09.03.18
|Salzgitter Hold
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.02.18
|Salzgitter Neutral
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.18
|Salzgitter Equal-Weight
|Morgan Stanley
|31.01.18
|Salzgitter Neutral
|Citigroup Corp.
|31.01.18
|Salzgitter Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}