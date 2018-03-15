Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: RWE AG St.
DGAP-PVR: RWE Aktiengesellschaft: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RWE Aktiengesellschaft
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RWE Aktiengesellschaft
|Huyssenallee 2
|45128 Essen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rwe.com
|10:34
|RWE buy
|Commerzbank AG
|14.03.18
|RWE Strong Buy
|S&P Capital IQ
|14.03.18
|RWE Halten
|DZ BANK
|14.03.18
|RWE Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|14.03.18
|RWE buy
|Merrill Lynch & Co., Inc.
