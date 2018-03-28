DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: RIB Software SE

DGAP-PVR: RIB Software
SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: RIB Software SE
RIB Software SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
28.03.2018 / 18:05
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
|
RIB Software SE
Vaihinger Str. 151
70567 Stuttgart
Germany
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
|
|Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
|
|Acquisition/disposal of instruments
|X
|Change of breakdown of voting rights
|
|Other reason:
4. Names of shareholder(s)
|Name:
|City and country of registered office:
|Carmignac Gestion S.A.
|Paris, France
France
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)
|% of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)
|total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)
|total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation
|2.995 %
|0 %
|2.995 %
|51530222
|Previous notification
|3.941 %
|0 %
|3.941 %
|/
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
|ISIN
|absolute
|in %
|
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)
|indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
|DE000A0Z2XN6
|0
|1543527
|0 %
|2.995 %
|Total
|1543527
|2.995 %
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|Total
|
| %
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
|Type of instrument
|Expiration or maturity date
|Exercise or conversion period
|Cash or physical settlement
|Voting rights absolute
|Voting rights in %
|
|
|
|
|
| %
|
|
|
|Total
|
| %
|X
|Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
|
|Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
|Name
|% of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more)
|% of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more)
|Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
|Carmignac Gestion S.A.
|2.995 %
|0 %
| %
10. Other explanatory remarks:
|Date of general meeting:
|
|Holding position after general meeting:
| % (equals voting rights)
|The shares are held by two UCITS structured as French "fonds commun de placement" ("Carmignac EuroEntrepreneurs" and "Carmignac Euro-Patrimoine"), managed by Carmignac Gestion S.A. Pursuant to section 22(1) sent. 1 no.6 WpHG, the voting rights held in the French FCP are attributed to the management company, Carmignac Gestion S.A., and are therefore disclosed as "indirect" for the purpose thereof.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|RIB Software SE
|
|Vaihinger Str. 151
|
|70567 Stuttgart
|
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.rib-software.com
|
