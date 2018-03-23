Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.03.2018 15:40:16

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Marenave Schiffahrts AG

DGAP-PVR: Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Marenave Schiffahrts AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.03.2018 / 15:40
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Valentinskamp 24
20354 Hamburg
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ernst Russ AG Hamburg
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 March 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0.24 % 0 % 0.24 % 1500500
Previous notification 25.02 % 0 % 25.02 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A0H1GY2 0 3587 0 % 0.24 %
Total 3587 0.24 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Ernst Russ AG % % %
Dr. L. & K. Einhundertzweiundsechzigste Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
König & Cie. GmbH & Co. KG % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Marenave Schiffahrts AG
Valentinskamp 24
20354 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.marenave.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

668245  23.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=668245&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Marenave Schiffahrts AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Marenave Schiffahrts AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

09:33
Vontobel: derimail - Internationale Indizes: 3.24% p.a. garantiert und 40% Sicherheitspuffer mit physischer ETF-Lieferung
09:33
DAX: Bären am Ruder
08:29
SMI taucht ab
19.03.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

22.03.18
J.P. Morgan AM: Stimmung bei Chinas Unternehmen hellt sich auf
01.03.18
Schroders: Economic & Strategy Viewpoint
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Marenave Schiffahrts AG 1.86 0.00% Marenave Schiffahrts AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Meyer Burger-Aktie bricht zweistellig ein: Meyer Burger erleidet 2017 hohen Verlust
Wall Street bricht kräftig ein
Vom "kleinen Bruder" ausgestochen: Ist der Litecoin der bessere Bitcoin?
Weitreichende Verunsicherung: SMI und DAX schliessen tief im Minus
Sensirion-Ausgabepreis mit 36,00 CHF am oberen Ende der Preisspanne
SMI und DAX mit roten Vorzeichen
Meyer Burger-Aktien stürzen um 20% ab - Weiter rote Zahlen, Ausblick schwach
Darum ist der Euro unter Druck - Auch zum Franken tiefer
Wieso der Euro weiter an Wert verliert
Goldman Sachs zweifelt an Teslas Auslieferungszielen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Markt nach schwarzem Donnerstag mit Erholungstendenz
Nach der gestrigen Flucht der Anleger zeichnen sich am Freitag an der Wall Street wieder leichte Erholungstendenzen ab.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB