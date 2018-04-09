<
09.04.2018 11:07:19

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

DGAP-PVR: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Instone Real Estate Group N.V.: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

09.04.2018 / 11:07
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 7, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 5 April 2018
Person obliged to notify: FMR LLC
Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861
Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Explanation
Bearer
share		 1.862.891,00 1.862.891,00 Real Real Indirectly- (Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, FMR CO., INC, FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED)    
 


Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential
Capital interest 5,04% 0,00% 0,00% 5,04% 0,00%
Voting rights 5,04% 0,00% 0,00% 5,04% 0,00%
 



Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal
   
 



Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential
     
 

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55573


09.04.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
Baumstraße 25
45128 Essen
Deutschland
Internet: www.instone.de

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

672373  09.04.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=672373&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten

