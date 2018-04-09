|
09.04.2018 11:07:19
DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
|
DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 7, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 5 April 2018
Distribution in numbers
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55573
09.04.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
|Sprache:
|Deutsch
|Unternehmen:
|Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
|Baumstraße 25
|45128 Essen
|Deutschland
|Internet:
|www.instone.de
|Ende der Mitteilung
|DGAP News-Service
|
672373 09.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Instone Real Estate Group N.V.mehr Nachrichten
|
11:07
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
11:07
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
28.03.18
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
19.03.18
|DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
|
19.03.18
|DGAP-News: Instone Real Estate Group N.V. (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Instone Real Estate Group N.V.mehr Analysen
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}