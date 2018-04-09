DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 7, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.

The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:

Date of transaction: 5 April 2018

Person obliged to notify: FMR LLC

Issuing institution: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

Registration Chamber of Commerce: 60490861

Place of residence: Essen

Distribution in numbers

Type of share Number of shares Number of voting rights Capital interest Voting rights Manner of disposal Settlement Explanation Bearer

share 1.862.891,00 1.862.891,00 Real Real Indirectly- (Fidelity Institutional Asset Management Trust Company, FMR CO., INC, FMR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT (UK) LIMITED)



Distribution in percentages

Type Total holding Directly real Directly potential Indirectly real Indirectly potential Capital interest 5,04% 0,00% 0,00% 5,04% 0,00% Voting rights 5,04% 0,00% 0,00% 5,04% 0,00%





Distribution in numbers (short)

Number of shares Manner of disposal





Distribution in percentages (short)

Type Directly potential Indirectly potential

Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55573