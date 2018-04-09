DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.

|
Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Instone Real Estate Group N.V.
The AFM (the Netherlands Authority for the Financial Markets) has informed us on April 7, 2018 that a notification related to our institution has been released by the AFM.
The following notification has been disclosed in the relevant register on the AFM website:
Date of transaction: 5 April 2018
Distribution in numbers
Instone Real Estate Group N.V. is not responsible for the accuracy and correctness of the notification above. The content has been taken from the relevant register of the AFM: https://www.afm.nl/en/professionals/registers/meldingenregisters/substantiele-deelnemingen/details?id=55573
