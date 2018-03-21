Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
21.03.2018 17:16:46

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: IMMOFINANZ

DGAP-PVR: IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

21.03.2018 / 17:16
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018

Overview

1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH
City: Wien
Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): Erste Asset Management GmbH,
ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H.

5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2018

6. Total positions

  % of voting rights attached to shares (7.A) % of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)

Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
Total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached 4,94 % 0,00 % 4,94 % 1 120 852 699
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 5,02 % 0,00 % 5,02 %  
 


Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:

A: Voting rights attached to shares

ISIN Code		 Number of voting rights % of voting rights
Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)		 Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)		 Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
AT0000809058 55 406 117   4,94 %  
SUBTOTAL A 55 406 117 4,94 %
 
B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018

Type of instrument
Expiration Date
Exercise Period		 Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
% of voting rights
         
    SUBTOTAL B.1    
 
B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
Type of instrument Expiration Date Exercise Period Physical /
Cash Settlement		 Number of
voting rights		 % of voting rights
           
      SUBTOTAL B.2    
 


8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
   Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

No. Name Directly controlled by No. Shares held directly (%) Financial/other instruments held directly (%) Total of both (%)
1 Erste Asset Management GmbH   4,32 %   4,32 %
2 ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H. 1 0,62 %   0,62 %
           
 

9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.

10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Erste Asset Management GmbH. Diese Kapitalanlagegesellschaften (samt der Zweigniederlassung in der Erste Asset Management GmbH in Tschechien) verfolgen eine gemeinsame Stimmrechtspolitik für die von ihnen verwalteten Investmentfonds.
Die in Punkt 8 angegebenen, gehaltenen Stimmrechtsanteile der Erste Asset Management GmbH und ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. werden nicht direkt, sondern von den Investmentfonds gehalten, die von der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaft verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaften.

Wien am 21.3.2018


21.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: IMMOFINANZ AG
Wienerbergstraße 11
1100 Wien
Austria
Internet: http://www.immofinanz.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

667061  21.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=667061&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

