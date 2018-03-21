DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: IMMOFINANZ

DGAP-PVR: IMMOFINANZ
AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: IMMOFINANZ AG
IMMOFINANZ AG: Release according to Article 135, Section 2 BörseG with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
21.03.2018 / 17:16
Major holdings notification pursuant to Sec. 130 to 134 BörseG 2018
Overview
1. Issuer: IMMOFINANZ AG
2. Reason for the notification: Acquisition or disposal of voting rights
3. Person subject to notification obligation
Name: Erste Asset Management GmbH
City: Wien
Country: Österreich
4. Name of shareholder(s): Erste Asset Management GmbH,
ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H.
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached: 21.3.2018
6. Total positions
|
|% of voting rights attached to shares (7.A)
|% of voting rights through financial/other instruments (7.B.1 + 7.B.2)
|
Total of both in % (7.A + 7.B)
|
Total number of voting rights of issuer
|Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed / reached
|4,94 %
|0,00 %
|4,94 %
|1 120 852 699
|Position of previous notification (if applicable)
|5,02 %
|0,00 %
|5,02 %
|
Details
7. Notified details of the resulting situation:
|A: Voting rights attached to shares
|
ISIN Code
|Number of voting rights
|% of voting rights
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG 2018)
|Direct
(Sec 130 BörseG 2018)
|Indirect
(Sec 133 BörseG
2018)
|AT0000809058
|55 406 117
|
|4,94 %
|
|SUBTOTAL A
|55 406 117
|4,94 %
|B 1: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 1 BörseG 2018
|
Type of instrument
|
Expiration Date
|
Exercise Period
|Number of voting
rights that may be
acquired if the
instrument is exercised
|
% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.1
|
|
|B 2: Financial / Other Instruments pursuant to Sec. 131 para. 1 No. 2 BörseG 2018
|Type of instrument
|Expiration Date
|Exercise Period
|Physical /
Cash Settlement
|Number of
voting rights
|% of voting rights
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|SUBTOTAL B.2
|
|
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.
x Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial/other instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:
|No.
|Name
|Directly controlled by No.
|Shares held directly (%)
|Financial/other instruments held directly (%)
|Total of both (%)
|1
|Erste Asset Management GmbH
|
|4,32 %
|
|4,32 %
|2
|ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft.m.b.H.
|1
|0,62 %
|
|0,62 %
|
|
|
|
|
|
9. In case of proxy voting
Date of general meeting: -
Voting rights after general meeting: - is equivalent to - voting rights.
10. Sonstige Kommentare:
Die ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. ist eine Tochtergesellschaft der Erste Asset Management GmbH. Diese Kapitalanlagegesellschaften (samt der Zweigniederlassung in der Erste Asset Management GmbH in Tschechien) verfolgen eine gemeinsame Stimmrechtspolitik für die von ihnen verwalteten Investmentfonds.
Die in Punkt 8 angegebenen, gehaltenen Stimmrechtsanteile der Erste Asset Management GmbH und ERSTE-SPARINVEST Kapitalanlagegesellschaft m.b.H. werden nicht direkt, sondern von den Investmentfonds gehalten, die von der jeweiligen Verwaltungsgesellschaft verwaltet werden. Es handelt sich daher nicht um Beteiligungen der Verwaltungsgesellschaften.
Wien am 21.3.2018
