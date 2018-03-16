Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
16.03.2018 16:15:01

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Deutsche Bank AG

DGAP-PVR: Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Deutsche Bank AG
Deutsche Bank AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

16.03.2018 / 16:15
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
voluntary group notification with triggered thresholds on subsidiary level

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. City of Haikou
China

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
UBS AG

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
12 March 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.68 % 5.08 % 8.75 % 2066773131
Previous notification 3.51 % 5.56 % 9.07 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0005140008 0 75959061 0 % 3.68 %
Total 75959061 3.68 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right to recall of lent shares at any time 104909751 5.08 %
    Total 104909751 5.08 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. % % %
HNA Group Co., Ltd. % % %
HNA Capital Group Company Limited % % %
HNA Capital (Hong Kong) Holdings Co. Ltd. % % %
BL Capital Holdings Limited % % %
 
Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. % % %
HNA Group Co., Ltd. % % %
HNA Capital Group Company Limited % % %
HNA Capital (Hong Kong) Holdings Co. Ltd. % % %
Aleron Investments Limited % % %
HNA Capital (U.S.) Holding LLC % % %
 
Hainan Jiaoguan Holding Co., Ltd. % % %
HNA Group Co., Ltd. % % %
HNA Group (International) Company Limited % % %
GAR Holding Ltd. % % %
HNA Innovation Finance Holdings Limited % % %
HNA Innovation Finance Group Holdings Limited % % %
HNA Innovation Finance Group Co., Limited % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


16.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Deutsche Bank AG
Taunusanlage 12
60325 Frankfurt a. M.
Germany
Internet: www.db.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

665083  16.03.2018 

