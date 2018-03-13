Gender-Diversität: Erfahren Sie hier, wie Sie in dieses nachhaltige Anlagethema investieren können
13.03.2018 10:43:31

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Daimler AG

DGAP-PVR: Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Daimler AG
Daimler AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

13.03.2018 / 10:43
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Morgan Stanley Wilmington, Delaware
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
06 March 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0.07 % 0.28 % 0.36 % 1,069,837,447
Previous notification 0.14 % 9.54 % 9.68 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007100000 0 759,255 0.00 % 0.07 %
Total 759,255 0.07 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Right of recall over securities lending agreements at any time at any time 1,286,394 0.12 %
    Total 1,286,394 0.12 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Equity Swap From 29.03.2018 to 07.02.2020 at any time Cash 1,726,993 0.16 %
Compound Option From 16.01.2019 to 29.03.2022 at any time Cash 28,671 0.003 %
      Total 1,755,664 0.16 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Services LLC % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley International Limited % % %
Morgan Stanley Investments (UK) % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Limited % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital (Luxembourg) S.A. % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc. % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley B.V. % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley Capital Management, LLC % % %
Morgan Stanley Domestic Holdings, Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Smith Barney LLC % % %
 
Morgan Stanley % % %
Morgan Stanley International Holdings Inc. % % %
Morgan Stanley Asia Holdings Limited % % %
Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co., Ltd. % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


13.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Daimler AG
Mercedesstrasse 137
70327 Stuttgart
Germany
Internet: www.daimler.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

663351  13.03.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=663351&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

