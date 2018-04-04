<
04.04.2018 17:30:11

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Befesa S.A. Registered Shs

DGAP-PVR: Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.
Befesa S.A.: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.04.2018 / 17:30
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS

Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Great-Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

Befesa S.A.

23 March 2018

 

1. Details of the Issuer:

Befesa S.A.
2C, rue Albert Borschette
L-1246 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

2. Reason for the notification:

An acquisition or disposal of voting rights

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation:

Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable):

BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P. St Helier, Jersey
TFF IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey
MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting
as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST Jersey
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through
its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED)		 St Helier, Jersey
 

TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey
TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED St Helier, Jersey

CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED)
PEDER ERIK PRAHL		 Guernsey
 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) :

BILBAO LUXCO S.A.		  
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached':
23 March 2018		  
6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation:  
  % of voting rights
attached to shares
(total of 7.A)		 % of voting rights
through financial
Instruments
(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2)		 Total of both in %
(7.A + 7.6)		 Total number of voting rights of issuer  
BILBAO LUXCO S.A.  
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 43.70 % - % 43.70 % 14,886,474  
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 58 % - % 58 %    
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 21.85 % - % 21.85 % 7,443,237
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29 % - % 29 %  
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 21.85 % - % 21.85 % 7,443,237
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29 %

- %		 29 %  
 
7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached'':
A: Voting rights attached to shares
Class/type of
shares

ISIN code (if possible)		 Number of voting rights' % of voting rights
Direct

(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect

(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)		 Direct

(Art 8 of the
Transparency Law)		 Indirect

(Art 9 of the
Transparency Law)
BILBAO LUXCO S.A. :
Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU1704650164) 13,850,174 1,036,300 40.66 % 3.04 %
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 14,886,474 43.70 %
TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST:
Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU1704650164) 0 7,443,237 0% 21.85%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 7,443,237 21.85%
TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.À R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.À R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL:
Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU1704650164) 0 7,443,237 0% 21.85%
SUBTOTAL A
(Direct & Indirect)		 7,443,237 21.85%
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law
Not applicable.
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law
Not applicable.
 

 

 

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organizational chart in case of a complex structure)
N Name- % of voting rights
held by ultimate
controlling person
or entity or held
directly by any
subsidiary if it
equals or is
higher than the
notifiable
threshold		 % of voting rights
through financial
Instruments held
by ultimate
controlling person
or entity c:1* held
directly by any
subsidiary if it
equals or is
higher than the
notifiable
threshold		 Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column)
1 PEDER ERIK PRAHL 21.85 % -% 21.85 %  
2 CAREZO

(GUERNSEY)
LIMITED		 -% -% -% 1
3 ADDISON
NOMINEES LIMITED		 -% -% -% 2
4 TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED -% -% -% 3
5 TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED -% -% -% 4
6 TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED) -% -% -% 5
7 BILBAO HOLDCO S.À R.L. -% -% -% 6
8 TRITON

MASTERLUXCO 4 S.À R.L.		 -% -% -% 7
9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. 40.66% -% 40.66% 8 + 13
10 VULCAN CO-INVEST S.À R.L. Below 5 % -% Below 5 % 9
11 MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST 21.85 % -% 21.85 %  
12 TFF IV LIMITED -% -% -% 11
13 TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P. -% -% -% 12
9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. 40.66% -% 40.66% 13 + 8
10 VULCAN CO-INVEST S.Ä R.L. Below 5 % -% Below 5% 9
 

9. In case of proxy voting:

Not applicable.

10. Additional information-:

Not applicable.

 

Company information

Company: Befesa S.A.
46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
L-1330 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61
ISIN: LU1704650164

Contact: Rafael Pérez
E-mail: irbefesa@befesa.com
Internet: www.befesa.com


04.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Befesa S.A.
46 Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte
1330 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: www.befesa.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

671513  04.04.2018 

