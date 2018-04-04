DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: Befesa S.A. Registered Shs

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Befesa S.A.

04.04.2018 / 17:30

NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (Wertpapierhandelsgesetz - WpHG) and Art. 11 (6) of the Transparency Law dated 11 January 2008 of the Great-Duchy of Luxembourg (the Transparency Law) with the objective of Europe-wide distribution Befesa S.A. 23 March 2018 1. Details of the Issuer: Befesa S.A.

2C, rue Albert Borschette

L-1246 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg 2. Reason for the notification: An acquisition or disposal of voting rights 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation: Name: City and country of registered office (if applicable): BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P. St Helier, Jersey

TFF IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey

MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting

as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST Jersey

TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg

BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L. Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through

its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED) St Helier, Jersey TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED St Helier, Jersey

TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED St Helier, Jersey CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED)

PEDER ERIK PRAHL Guernsey 4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) :



BILBAO LUXCO S.A. 5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reached':

23 March 2018 6. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation: % of voting rights

attached to shares

(total of 7.A) % of voting rights

through financial

Instruments

(total of 7.B.1 + 7.B.2) Total of both in %

(7.A + 7.6) Total number of voting rights of issuer BILBAO LUXCO S.A. Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 43.70 % - % 43.70 % 14,886,474 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 58 % - % 58 % TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 21.85 % - % 21.85 % 7,443,237 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29 % - % 29 % TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.Ä R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.Ä R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 21.85 % - % 21.85 % 7,443,237 Position of previous notification (if applicable) 29 %



- % 29 % 7. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached'': A: Voting rights attached to shares Class/type of

shares



ISIN code (if possible) Number of voting rights' % of voting rights Direct



(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect



(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) Direct



(Art 8 of the

Transparency Law) Indirect



(Art 9 of the

Transparency Law) BILBAO LUXCO S.A. : Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU1704650164) 13,850,174 1,036,300 40.66 % 3.04 % SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 14,886,474 43.70 % TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P., TFF IV LIMITED, MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST: Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU1704650164) 0 7,443,237 0% 21.85% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 7,443,237 21.85% TRITON MASTERLUXCO 4 S.À R.L., BILBAO HOLDCO S.À R.L., TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED), TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED, TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED, CAREZO (GUERNSEY) LIMITED (acting through its nominee ADDISON NOMINEES LIMITED), PEDER ERIK PRAHL: Ordinary shares (ISIN: LU1704650164) 0 7,443,237 0% 21.85% SUBTOTAL A

(Direct & Indirect) 7,443,237 21.85% B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 12(1)(a) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 12(1)(b) of the Transparency Law Not applicable. 8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation:

Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity (please provide a separate organizational chart in case of a complex structure) N Name- % of voting rights

held by ultimate

controlling person

or entity or held

directly by any

subsidiary if it

equals or is

higher than the

notifiable

threshold % of voting rights

through financial

Instruments held

by ultimate

controlling person

or entity c:1* held

directly by any

subsidiary if it

equals or is

higher than the

notifiable

threshold Total of both Directly controlled by (use number(s) from 1st column) 1 PEDER ERIK PRAHL 21.85 % -% 21.85 % 2 CAREZO



(GUERNSEY)

LIMITED -% -% -% 1 3 ADDISON

NOMINEES LIMITED -% -% -% 2 4 TRITON PARTNERS (HOLDCO) LIMITED -% -% -% 3 5 TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED -% -% -% 4 6 TRITON FUND IV LP (acting through its general partner TRITON FUND IV GENERAL PARTNER LP acting through its general partner TRITON MANAGERS IV LIMITED) -% -% -% 5 7 BILBAO HOLDCO S.À R.L. -% -% -% 6 8 TRITON



MASTERLUXCO 4 S.À R.L. -% -% -% 7 9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. 40.66% -% 40.66% 8 + 13 10 VULCAN CO-INVEST S.À R.L. Below 5 % -% Below 5 % 9 11 MO NOMINEES (JERSEY) ONE LIMITED acting as trustee of TIV CHARITABLE TRUST 21.85 % -% 21.85 % 12 TFF IV LIMITED -% -% -% 11 13 TRITON FUND IV F&F L.P. -% -% -% 12 9 BILBAO LUXCO S.A. 40.66% -% 40.66% 13 + 8 10 VULCAN CO-INVEST S.Ä R.L. Below 5 % -% Below 5% 9 9. In case of proxy voting: Not applicable. 10. Additional information-: Not applicable. Company information Company: Befesa S.A.

46, Boulevard Grande-Duchesse Charlotte

L-1330 Luxembourg

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg LEI: 222100VXGA8L6J4ZWG61

ISIN: LU1704650164 Contact: Rafael Pérez

E-mail: irbefesa@befesa.com

Internet: www.befesa.com

