23.03.2018 15:34:54

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: BASF

DGAP-PVR: BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: BASF SE
BASF SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.03.2018 / 15:34
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Ministry of Finance on behalf of the State of Norway Oslo
Norway

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Norges Bank

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
22 March 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 3.003 % 0.00 % 3.003 % 918478694
Previous notification 2.991 % 0.00 % 2.991 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000BASF111 0 27582857 0 % 3.003 %
Total 27582857 3.003 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
State of Norway % % %
Norges Bank 3,003 % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


23.03.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: BASF SE
Carl-Bosch-Straße 38
67056 Ludwigshafen
Germany
Internet: www.basf.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

668235  23.03.2018 

