22.03.2018 22:25:26

DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE

DGAP-PVR: ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

DGAP Stimmrechtsmitteilung: ADVA Optical Networking SE
ADVA Optical Networking SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung

22.03.2018 / 22:25
Veröffentlichung einer Stimmrechtsmitteilung übermittelt durch DGAP - ein Service der EQS Group AG.
Für den Inhalt der Mitteilung ist der Emittent verantwortlich.

Publication of a notification pursuant to Articles 43, Section 2, 40, Section 1 sent. 1 of the German Securities Trading Act (WpHG) with the objective of Europe-wide Distribution

 

On 20 March 2018, Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, submitted a voting rights notification according to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:

'On 12 March 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 10.01% in the voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 10.01% (4'978'894 voting rights) as of 7 March 2018. With respect to such notification we hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act as follows:

1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment firm that invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue strategic objectives.

2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.

3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.

4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of equity to debt or the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of its investors.'

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 22 March 2018

ADVA Optical Networking SE
The Management Board


22.03.2018 Die DGAP Distributionsservices umfassen gesetzliche Meldepflichten, Corporate News/Finanznachrichten und Pressemitteilungen.
Medienarchiv unter http://www.dgap.de
Sprache: Deutsch
Unternehmen: ADVA Optical Networking SE
Märzenquelle 1-3
98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker
Deutschland
Internet: www.advaoptical.com

 
Ende der Mitteilung DGAP News-Service

667913  22.03.2018 

