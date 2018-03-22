DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: ADVA SE

On 20 March 2018, Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd., Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands, submitted a voting rights notification according to Article 43 Section 1 WpHG to ADVA Optical Networking SE, Märzenquelle 1-3, 98617 Meiningen-Dreissigacker, Deutschland ('ADVA') as set out below:

'On 12 March 2018 we have notified you pursuant to Sections 33 of the German Securities Trading Act that the threshold of 10.01% in the voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE was exceeded and amounted to 10.01% (4'978'894 voting rights) as of 7 March 2018. With respect to such notification we hereby notify you, pursuant to Section 43 (1) of the German Securities Trading Act as follows:

1. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. is an investment firm that invests funds on behalf of its investors. The investment of the notifying party aims at generating investment profits and therefore does not pursue strategic objectives.

2. Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. may purchase or otherwise acquire on behalf of its investors additional voting rights of ADVA Optical Networking SE within the next twelve months depending on the share price.

3. Currently, we do not intend to exercise influence on the composition of the management or supervisory board of ADVA Optical Networking SE.

4. We are currently not seeking any material change in the capital structure of ADVA Optical Networking SE, especially with respect to the ratio of equity to debt or the dividend policy.

5. The acquisition of the voting rights was financed exclusively by the use of funds held by Teleios Global Opportunities Master Fund, Ltd. on behalf of its investors.'

Meiningen-Dreissigacker, 22 March 2018

ADVA Optical Networking SE

The Management Board