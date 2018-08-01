Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
01.08.2018 13:53:01
DGAP-PVR: zooplus AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: zooplus AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
01.08.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|zooplus AG
|Sonnenstraße 15
|80331 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.zooplus.de
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
709583 01.08.2018
Nachrichten zu zooplus AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu zooplus AGmehr Analysen
|20.07.18
|zooplus Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|20.07.18
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.07.18
|zooplus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.07.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.18
|zooplus Hold
|Baader Bank
|20.07.18
|zooplus Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|20.07.18
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.07.18
|zooplus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|19.07.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.07.18
|zooplus Hold
|Baader Bank
|19.07.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|12.07.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|17.05.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|19.04.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|28.03.18
|zooplus overweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|20.07.18
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|19.07.18
|zooplus Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|12.07.18
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|22.06.18
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|01.06.18
|zooplus Sell
|Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
|20.07.18
|zooplus Neutral
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|19.07.18
|zooplus Hold
|Baader Bank
|12.07.18
|zooplus Hold
|Baader Bank
|04.07.18
|zooplus Hold
|Baader Bank
|23.05.18
|zooplus Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}