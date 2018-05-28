Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
28.05.2018 18:45:26
DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
28.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Uniper SE
|E.ON-Platz 1
|40479 Dusseldorf
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.uniper.energy
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
689895 28.05.2018
Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen
|18.05.18
|Uniper Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.18
|Uniper Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.05.18
|Uniper Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.05.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|09.05.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|18.05.18
|Uniper Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.18
|Uniper Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.05.18
|Uniper Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.05.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|09.05.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|09.05.18
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|26.04.18
|Uniper buy
|Deutsche Bank AG
|12.04.18
|Uniper buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|08.03.18
|Uniper buy
|UBS AG
|26.02.18
|Uniper buy
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|18.05.18
|Uniper Underperform
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|11.05.18
|Uniper Verkaufen
|Independent Research GmbH
|11.05.18
|Uniper Sell
|Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
|09.05.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Commerzbank AG
|09.05.18
|Uniper Reduce
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|07.05.18
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|11.04.18
|Uniper Halten
|Norddeutsche Landesbank (Nord/LB)
|13.03.18
|Uniper Halten
|Independent Research GmbH
|09.03.18
|Uniper Hold
|Commerzbank AG
|08.03.18
|Uniper Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}