<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
28.05.2018 18:45:26

DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

28.05.2018 / 18:45
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Bank of America Corporation Wilmington, DE
United States of America (USA)

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
21 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 0.39 % 8.74 % 9.13 % 365960000
Previous notification 0.16 % 10.28 % 10.44 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 1386063 0 % 0.38 %
DE000UNSE1V6 0 52102 0 % 0.01 %
Total 1438165 0.39 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Rights to Recall N/A N/A 1424941 0.39 %
Rights of Use N/A N/A 30259029 8.27 %
    Total 31683970 8.66 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Swaps 27.06.2018-17.02.2020 N/A N/A 305310 0.08 %
      Total 305310 0.08 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML Jersey Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
BofAML EMEA Holdings 2 Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
ML UK Capital Holdings Limited N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch International N/A % 8.58 % 8.98 %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A % N/A % N/A %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated N/A % N/A % N/A %
Merrill Lynch Professional Clearing Corp. N/A % N/A % N/A %
 
Bank of America Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
NB Holdings Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
BAC North America Holding Company N/A % N/A % N/A %
BANA Holding Corporation N/A % N/A % N/A %
Bank of America, National Association N/A % N/A % N/A %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


28.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

689895  28.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=689895&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen

18.05.18 Uniper Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.18 Uniper Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
11.05.18 Uniper Sell Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.05.18 Uniper Reduce Commerzbank AG
09.05.18 Uniper Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:22
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
10:01
EURO Stoxx 50-Future: In der normalen Konsolidierung
09:07
Vontobel: Setzen Sie auf Schweizer Traditionsunternehmen: Mit konservativem Sicherheitspuffer und attraktivem Coupon
08:55
SMI droht Gefahr
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:30
J.P. Morgan AM: Das Verbrauchervertrauen in der Eurozone bleibt solide
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniper 31.67 2.39% Uniper

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

McAfee: Krypto-Anleger sollten sich auf einen Bullenmarkt vorbereiten
Deshalb präsentiert sich der Euro zum Franken schwächer
Banken: Franken-Rally ist wahrscheinlich bald beendet
Darum erholt sich der Euro von seinen Verlusten zum Franken
Apple verpasst vielversprechenden Trend und verliert dadurch eine Menge Geld
Darum gibt der Euro seine Gewinne zu Dollar und Franken wieder ab
SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Von wegen Schnäppchen: Diese 30 Aktien haben es auf die Top-Empfehlungsliste von Morgan Stanley geschafft
Vekselberg verklagt offenbar Schweizer Grossbanken
Darum hält sich der Eurokurs zum Franken nahe 1,16

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

SMI schliesst mit kleinem Plus - DAX mit leichtem Verlust - US-Indizes im Feiertag
Der heimischen Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am ersten Handelstag der neuen Woche freundlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB