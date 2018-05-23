<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
23.05.2018 16:03:02

DGAP-PVR: Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Uniper SE
Uniper SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

23.05.2018 / 16:03
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Paul E. Singer,
Date of birth: 22 Aug 1944

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
16 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 8.03 % 0.00 % 8.03 % 365960000
Previous notification 2.40 % 4.97 % 7.38 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000UNSE018 0 29389206 0 % 8.03 %
Total 29389206 8.03 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Paul E. Singer % % %
Braxton Associates, Inc. % % %
Elliott Capital, Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.á r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 8.03 % % 8.03 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Asset Management LLC % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Lucembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 8.03 % % 8.03 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott Capital Advisors, L.P. % % %
Hambledon, Inc. % % %
Elliott International, L.P. % % %
Maidenhead LLC % % %
Wolverton (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. % % %
Cornwall (Luxembourg) S.à r.l. 8.03 % % 8.03 %
 
Paul E. Singer % % %
Elliott International Capital Advisors, Inc. 8.03 % % 8.03 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


23.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Uniper SE
E.ON-Platz 1
40479 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.uniper.energy

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688885  23.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688885&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu Unipermehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Unipermehr Analysen

18.05.18 Uniper Underperform Jefferies & Company Inc.
11.05.18 Uniper Verkaufen Independent Research GmbH
11.05.18 Uniper Sell Société Générale Group S.A. (SG)
09.05.18 Uniper Reduce Commerzbank AG
09.05.18 Uniper Reduce Kepler Cheuvreux

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

08:41
SMI setzt Konsolidierung fort
22.05.18
USA drehen weiter an der Sanktionsschraube
22.05.18
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
22.05.18
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Inflation in der Euro-Zone bleibt gedämpft
22.05.18
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Uniper 31.67 2.39% Uniper

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Darum gibt der Eurokurs zum Franken etwas nach
US-Milliardär Ron Baron: Wir werden das Zwanzigfache unseres Geldes mit Tesla verdienen
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Darum gerät der Euro unter Druck
Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
Darum erholt sich der Euro zum Franken wieder
SMI im Minus -- DAX fällt wieder unter 13'000-Punkte-Marke
Darum tendiert der Euro nach zwischenzeitlichen Gewinnen zum Franken seitwärts
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Warten auf Fed-Protokoll: US-Börsen schwach
Zur Wochenmitte zeigen sich die US-amerikanischen Börsen mit Abgaben.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB