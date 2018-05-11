<
11.05.2018 16:06:38

DGAP-PVR: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

11.05.2018 / 16:06
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
X Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt,
Date of birth: 06 Jan 1957

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
AR Holding GmbH

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
08 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 72.40 % 0 % 72.40 % 17600000
Previous notification 75.000001 % 0 % 75.000001 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE0007501009 0 12743045 0 % 72.40 %
Total 12743045 72.40 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Herr Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
GCS Verwaltungs GmbH % % %
GR Capital GmbH % % %
AR Holding GmbH 69.55 % % 69.55 %
 
Herr Prof. Dr. Gerhard Schmidt % % %
Rhein-Main Finanz- und Beteiligungsgesellschaft bürgerlichen Rechts % % %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


11.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: TTL Beteiligungs- und Grundbesitz-AG
Theresienhöhe 28
80339 München
Germany
Internet: www.ttl-ag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

685015  11.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=685015&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

