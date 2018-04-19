Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
19.04.2018 17:11:33
DGAP-PVR: Staramba SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STARAMBA SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Staramba SE
|Aroser Allee 66
|13407 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.staramba.com/
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
676609 19.04.2018
Nachrichten zu STARAMBA SEmehr Nachrichten
|
17:11
|DGAP-PVR: Staramba SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution (EQS Group)
|
17:11
|DGAP-PVR: Staramba SE: Veröffentlichung gemäss § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)
|
15.02.18
|DGAP-News: STARAMBA SE (EQS Group)
|
30.12.17
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: STARAMBA SE (EQS Group)
|
30.12.17
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: STARAMBA SE (EQS Group)
|
13.12.17
|DGAP-DD: STARAMBA SE (EQS Group)
|
13.12.17
|DGAP-DD: STARAMBA SE (EQS Group)
|
12.12.17
|DGAP-Stimmrechtsanteile: STARAMBA SE (EQS Group)
Analysen zu STARAMBA SEmehr Analysen
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}