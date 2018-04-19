<
19.04.2018 17:11:33

DGAP-PVR: Staramba SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: STARAMBA SE
Staramba SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

19.04.2018 / 17:11
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany

2. Reason for notification
X Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
IAFA Global Opportunities SICAV 16, rue Gabriel Lippmann, 5365 Munsbach
Luxembourg

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
n/a

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 Apr 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 4.93 % 0 % 4.93 % 2332755
Previous notification 5.11 % 0 % 5.11 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K03W5 115000 0 4.93 % 0 %
Total 115000 4.93 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a n/a n/a 0 0 %
    Total 0 0 %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
n/a n/a n/a n/a 0 0 %
      Total 0 0 %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


19.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Staramba SE
Aroser Allee 66
13407 Berlin
Germany
Internet: www.staramba.com/

 
End of News DGAP News Service

676609  19.04.2018 

