Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
|
17.04.2018 12:12:01
DGAP-PVR: Scout24 AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
|
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: Scout24 AG
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
17.04.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Scout24 AG
|Bothestr. 11-15
|81675 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.scout24.com
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
674753 17.04.2018
Nachrichten zu Scout24 AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Scout24 AGmehr Analysen
|05.04.18
|Scout24 buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.03.18
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.18
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|29.03.18
|Scout24 buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.03.18
|Scout24 overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.18
|Scout24 buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.03.18
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|29.03.18
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|29.03.18
|Scout24 buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.03.18
|Scout24 overweight
|Barclays Capital
|05.04.18
|Scout24 buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|29.03.18
|Scout24 buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|28.03.18
|Scout24 overweight
|Barclays Capital
|28.03.18
|Scout24 buy
|Kepler Cheuvreux
|28.03.18
|Scout24 buy
|Commerzbank AG
|29.03.18
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|16.03.18
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|14.02.18
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|09.02.18
|Scout24 Reduce
|Oddo Seydler Bank AG
|20.12.17
|Scout24 Reduce
|equinet AG
|29.03.18
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|13.02.18
|Scout24 Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
|13.02.18
|Scout24 Neutral
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|09.02.18
|Scout24 Neutral
|UBS AG
|18.01.18
|Scout24 Sector Perform
|RBC Capital Markets
Inside (Anzeige)
Inside Fonds (Anzeige)
Meistgelesene Nachrichten
Finanzen.net News
|Datum
|Titel
|
{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.HEAD.DATUM | date : "HH:mm" }}
|{{ARTIKEL.NEWS.BODY.TITEL}}