04.05.2018 09:33:21

DGAP-PVR: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE
SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

04.05.2018 / 09:33
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
X Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
  Other reason:

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Internationale Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mit beschränkter Haftung Duesseldorf
Germany

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
 

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
27 Apr 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 1.18 % 3.93 % 5.12 % 19115538
Previous notification 2.73 % 0.72 % 3.45 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000A1K0235 0 226401 0.00 % 1.18 %
Total 226401 1.18 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
Aktienanleihe DE000DD1U0K6 28.09.2018 21.09.2018 Both 282080 1.48 %
Aktienanleihe DE000DD2QND0 23.11.2018 16.11.2018 Both 217600 1.14 %
Aktienanleihe DE000DD2A1U6 26.10.2018 19.10.2018 Both 142000 0.74 %
Aktienanleihe DE000DD1EM51 24.08.2018 17.08.2018 Both 110400 0.58 %
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
X Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
  Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
 

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


04.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Schleissheimer Strasse 90
85748 Garching
Germany
Internet: www.suss.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

682509  04.05.2018 

