04.05.2018 09:33:21
DGAP-PVR: SÜSS MicroTec SE: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SÜSS MicroTec SE
Notification of Major Holdings
1. Details of issuer
2. Reason for notification
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
6. Total positions
7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG
10. Other explanatory remarks:
04.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SÜSS MicroTec SE
|Schleissheimer Strasse 90
|85748 Garching
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.suss.com
