DGAP-PVR: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2018 / 16:28

Notification of Major Holdings



1. Details of issuer SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Prinzregentenstr. 68

81675 München

Germany

2. Reason for notification Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights Acquisition/disposal of instruments Change of breakdown of voting rights X Other reason:

expiration of voting proxies and general powers of attorney granted until the end of the annual general meeting 2017

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation Name: City and country of registered office: Mr Dr. Olaf Marx,

Date of birth: 16 Sep 1966

4. Names of shareholder(s)

holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.

La Muza Inversiones SICAV, S.A.



5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached: 18 May 2018

6. Total positions % of voting rights attached to shares

(total of 7.a.) % of voting rights through instruments

(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2) total of both in %

(7.a. + 7.b.) total number of voting rights of issuer Resulting situation 17.45 % 0 % 17.45 % 6544930 Previous notification 25.06 % 0 % 25.06 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation

a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG) ISIN absolute in % direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) direct

(Sec. 33 WpHG) indirect

(Sec. 34 WpHG) DE000SKWM021 1141867 % 17.45 % Total 1141867 17.45 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in % % Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.). X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more) Dr. Olaf Marx % % % MCGM GmbH 17.45 % 0 % 17.45 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG



Date of general meeting: Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:



