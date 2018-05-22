<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (gross)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
Ausblick
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Strukturierte Produkte
>
22.05.2018 16:28:27

DGAP-PVR: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

DGAP Voting Rights Announcement: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG: Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

22.05.2018 / 16:28
Dissemination of a Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Notification of Major Holdings

1. Details of issuer
SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
Prinzregentenstr. 68
81675 München
Germany

2. Reason for notification
  Acquisition/disposal of shares with voting rights
  Acquisition/disposal of instruments
  Change of breakdown of voting rights
X Other reason:
expiration of voting proxies and general powers of attorney granted until the end of the annual general meeting 2017

3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation
Name: City and country of registered office:
Mr Dr. Olaf Marx,
Date of birth: 16 Sep 1966

4. Names of shareholder(s)
holding directly 3% or more voting rights, if different from 3.
La Muza Inversiones SICAV, S.A.

5. Date on which threshold was crossed or reached:
18 May 2018

6. Total positions
  % of voting rights attached to shares
(total of 7.a.)		 % of voting rights through instruments
(total of 7.b.1 + 7.b.2)		 total of both in %
(7.a. + 7.b.)		 total number of voting rights of issuer
Resulting situation 17.45 % 0 % 17.45 % 6544930
Previous notification 25.06 % 0 % 25.06 % /

7. Notified details of the resulting situation
a. Voting rights attached to shares (Sec.s 33, 34 WpHG)
ISIN absolute in %
  direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)		 direct
(Sec. 33 WpHG)		 indirect
(Sec. 34 WpHG)
DE000SKWM021 1141867 % 17.45 %
Total 1141867 17.45 %

b.1. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 1 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
    Total %

b.2. Instruments according to Sec. 38 para. 1 No. 2 WpHG
Type of instrument Expiration or maturity date Exercise or conversion period Cash or physical settlement Voting rights absolute Voting rights in %
%
      Total %

8. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation
  Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled and does itself not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer (1.).
X Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity:

Name % of voting rights (if at least held 3% or more) % of voting rights through instruments (if at least held 5% or more) Total of both (if at least held 5% or more)
Dr. Olaf Marx % % %
MCGM GmbH 17.45 % 0 % 17.45 %

9. In case of proxy voting according to Sec. 34 para. 3 WpHG

Date of general meeting:
Holding position after general meeting: % (equals voting rights)

10. Other explanatory remarks:
 


22.05.2018 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG
Prinzregentenstr. 68
81675 München
Germany
Internet: www.skw-steel.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

688391  22.05.2018 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=688391&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Nachrichten zu SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AGmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Newssuche

GO

Inside (Anzeige)

11:36
Julius Bär - Neuemissionen
09:51
Vontobel: derimail - Renditequellen aus Fernost: 10.75% p.a. Coupon und 40% Sicherheitspuffer auf Alibaba, Tencent und Baidu
08:47
SMI etabliert leicht negativen Trend
18.05.18
Im Würgegriff der Politik
02.10.17
SMI und S&P 500: Transatlantisches Kopf-an-Kopf-Rennen
mehr

Inside Fonds (Anzeige)

10:42
Schroders: Schroders kauft pan-europäischen Hotelmanager Algonquin
08:00
J.P. Morgan AM: Energie-Titel mit höchster Dividendenrendite
mehr

Aktien in diesem Artikel

SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG 0.66 0.00% SKW Stahl-Metallurgie Holding AG

Meistgelesene Nachrichten

Tesla-Aktie: Morgan Stanley sieht für den E-Autobauer schwarz
Daher fällt der Eurokurs zum Franken ins Minus
"Sell in May and go away" könnte genau falsch sein: Analysten prophezeien Sommer-Rally
F13-Formular: George Soros setzt im ersten Quartal auf Tech-Riesen
Sonova steigert Umsatz und Gewinn und erhöht Dividende - Aktie verliert
SMI unentschlossen -- DAX im Plus
Analysten zur Ölpreisrally: Brent bald bei 100 Dollar pro Barrel?
Darum befindet sich der Euro auf Talfahrt
"Dr. Doom": Kryptowährungen bringen uns zurück in die Steinzeit
EVOTEC und Celgene arbeiten zusammen - EVOTEC-Aktie schiesst hoch

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Einigung im Handelsstreit: Dow um Nulllinie
Am Dienstag kotieren die US-Indizes uneinheitlich.

Finanzen.net News

Nachrichten

pagehit

Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien SMI  SPI  SLI  SMIM  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  Nasdaq 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB